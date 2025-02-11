NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 14002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

NatWest Group Stock Up 10.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

