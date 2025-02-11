New Republic Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

