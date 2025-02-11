New Republic Capital LLC Sells 49,834 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

