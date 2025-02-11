NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. BNP Paribas cut shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

NNN stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. NNN REIT has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $42,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

