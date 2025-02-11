Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 171 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,310.02 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,189.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

