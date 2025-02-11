Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.