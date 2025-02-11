Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.74. The stock had a trading volume of 189,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. Primerica has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.14.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

