Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 202,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,028,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

