Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Reduced by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $121,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 336,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 333,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Shell by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 141,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

