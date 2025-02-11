Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.