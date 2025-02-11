Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,222 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

