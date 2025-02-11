Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.