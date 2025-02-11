S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36, Zacks reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-17.250 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

