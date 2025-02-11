S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.000-17.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

