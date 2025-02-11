S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.000-17.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Onsemi Stock: Signs Point to a Powerful Rebound
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Monday.com Stock Could Soar to New Highs—Here’s How
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.