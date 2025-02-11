SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

