SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 356,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

