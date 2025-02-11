Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

