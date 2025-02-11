Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.