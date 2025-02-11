Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8865 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

