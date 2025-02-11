W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.820-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.58%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

