Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,210 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $253,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in PayPal by 33.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $8,483,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

