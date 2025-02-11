Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Haemonetics (HAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) recently:

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $108.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2025 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Haemonetics Co alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.