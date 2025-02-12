26,369 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
