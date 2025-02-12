26,771 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

