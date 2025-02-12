Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 767,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after acquiring an additional 591,178 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.