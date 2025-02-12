Analyzing BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BZAM and BB Seguridade Participações”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.00 -$27.31 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 7.69 $1.59 billion $0.84 8.30

Analyst Recommendations

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BZAM and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 0 0 0.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given BZAM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BZAM is more favorable than BB Seguridade Participações.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 84.97% 76.95% 45.67%

Volatility & Risk

BZAM has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats BZAM on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

