Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $40,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 83,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $20,629,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,534,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,396,133.28. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,415 shares of company stock worth $88,350,899. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.99 and a fifty-two week high of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

