Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $183.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.