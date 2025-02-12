Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 111.18% and a negative net margin of 203.76%.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of APDN opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.