Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2208 dividend. This is a boost from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

