Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Capcom stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 10,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

