Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coloplast A/S stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

CLPBY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 203,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,318. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coloplast A/S ( OTCMKTS:CLPBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

