Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Stock Down 29.2 %

Core One Labs stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

