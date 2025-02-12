CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.96.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $381.81 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.09 and a 12 month high of $394.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,414.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.57.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

