DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wedbush

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.77. 4,793,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,546. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -440.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $201.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

