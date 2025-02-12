DZ Bank Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sell

DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.28.

NYSE NET opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,115,283.62. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,354 shares of company stock valued at $64,625,120. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

