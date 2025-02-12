Entropy Technologies LP Buys 2,499 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Progyny by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

