Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 124.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 134,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.73.

WEX Stock Up 0.6 %

WEX stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

