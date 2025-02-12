Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 3,499,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,898. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

