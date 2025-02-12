FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

