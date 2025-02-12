GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 105,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

GD Culture Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

About GD Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.