Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 9.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 10,439,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,974,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

