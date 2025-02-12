ICON Public (ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.78. ICON Public has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $347.72.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.