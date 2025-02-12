Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,968,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,053,664. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.
- On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.
eXp World Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.29.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
