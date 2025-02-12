Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,968,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,053,664. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.

eXp World Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,431 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.