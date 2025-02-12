Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Lynn C. Martin Sells 4,155 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.