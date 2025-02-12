iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $192.87 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

