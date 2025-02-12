Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $870,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.