Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,311,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.