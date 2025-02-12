Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.34. 6,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LVRO
Lavoro Trading Up 0.1 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.