Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.34. 6,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

