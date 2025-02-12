Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,307 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.47 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

